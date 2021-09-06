Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.