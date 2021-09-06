TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $149.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.