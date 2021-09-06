Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

