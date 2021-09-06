Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $69.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.