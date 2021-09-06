AMEPAY (AME) Trading 26.8% Higher This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00065391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00216841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.07 or 0.07622355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,405.92 or 1.00160420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.00962339 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

