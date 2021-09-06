MediShares (MDS) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, MediShares has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $643,698.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars.

