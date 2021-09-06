7,450 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after buying an additional 5,488,611 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

