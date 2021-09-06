26,465 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.92 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

