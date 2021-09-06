Level Four Financial LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after buying an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,023 shares of company stock valued at $206,324,351. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

