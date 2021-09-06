Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

