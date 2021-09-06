First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

