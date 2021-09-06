Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,098 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

