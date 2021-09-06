Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 67.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $176.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

