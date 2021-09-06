First Horizon Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

AEP stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

