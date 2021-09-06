Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $189.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

