RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 883 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

NYSE BABA opened at $170.30 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

