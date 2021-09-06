Homrich & Berg Buys 4,906 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.