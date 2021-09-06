Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

