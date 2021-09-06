Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 99.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.