iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59.

