Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $278.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

