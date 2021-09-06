Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

United Bancorp Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.