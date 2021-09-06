Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$9.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.37.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.