Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.69 Average PT from Analysts

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.43 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

