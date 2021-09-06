Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NILSY stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

