Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
NILSY stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $38.21.
