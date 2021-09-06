Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

