EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

NYSE EOG opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

