YAM V3 (YAM) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $465,265.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,014 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

