Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $632.60 million and $100.08 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

