Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sirius XM by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

