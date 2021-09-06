Cim LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.