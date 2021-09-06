LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $162.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

