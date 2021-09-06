320 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $666.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average of $539.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

