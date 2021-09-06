Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Increased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,671 shares in the company, valued at $32,482,209.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,875 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

