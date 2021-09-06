EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IWY opened at $162.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

