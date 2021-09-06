Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

