Homrich & Berg Buys 1,639 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.30 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

