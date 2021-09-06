Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

