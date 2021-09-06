Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

