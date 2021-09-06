Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.