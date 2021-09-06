Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,913 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

