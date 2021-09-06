Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.11 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

