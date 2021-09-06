Cim LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:KL opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

