Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

