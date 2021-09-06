Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.84% of Mission Produce worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $5,774,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $4,827,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $2,741,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

