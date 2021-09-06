ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.16% of ITT worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $93.95 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

