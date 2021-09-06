Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $424.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $98,392.77 and approximately $424.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

