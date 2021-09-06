4,916 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

