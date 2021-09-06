Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Teradyne by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

