TENT Market Cap Reaches $711,241.20 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 5% against the US dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $711,241.20 and $107,722.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00328679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00159370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00206050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002957 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,526,360 coins and its circulating supply is 38,449,268 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.